Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Fit after early exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Munetsi is fit for Saturday's match against Southampton after exiting the club's last match early, according to his club.

Munetsi looks to be dealing with no repercussions following his early exit from their last contest, as he is immediately fit for the club's next match. This is great news for the club, as he did score his first goal for the club and earned the start last time out. He has started in three of his last four appearances, and will hope to earn that spot back.

