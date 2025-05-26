Marshall Munetsi News: Nets one in draw

Munetsi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Munetsi buried his second goal in 14 games with Wolverhampton, since coming over from Reims in early-February. He was a noteworthy force in his time spent with both clubs this season and remains on pace as a well-rounded contributor in the midfield.