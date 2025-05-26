Fantasy Soccer
Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Nets one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Munetsi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Munetsi buried his second goal in 14 games with Wolverhampton, since coming over from Reims in early-February. He was a noteworthy force in his time spent with both clubs this season and remains on pace as a well-rounded contributor in the midfield.

Marshall Munetsi
Wolverhampton
