Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Notches one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Munetsi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monaco.

Munetsi delivered a strong all around display in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco, playing a key role in midfield while providing an assist for Ciro Immobile, adding two key passes and recording his season high five clearances. The midfielder has become an undisputed starter since the arrival of coach Antoine Kombouare, making eight straight starts while tallying four goals and one assist during that span.

Marshall Munetsi
Paris FC
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