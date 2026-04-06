Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Scores equaliser in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Munetsi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lorient.

Munetsi scored the only goal for Paris FC as they came from behind to draw 1-1. This was his fourth goal in his seventh start, having joined from Wolves in January. In each of his starts since joining Paris FC, he has taken at least one shot and put a shot on target in six of these seven games.

Marshall Munetsi
Paris FC
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