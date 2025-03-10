Marshall Munetsi News: Scores first EPL goal

Munetsi scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and suffered two fouls during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Munetsi returned to the starting lineup here after coming off the bench during previous week's FA Cup game and made most of the new chance as he paced his team in shots attempted and one of them ended up at the back of the net for his team's lone goal in the 40th minute. That's now a goal and an assist over the last three starts for the recently-joined midfielder, who can definitely help in any part of the pitch.