Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Munetsi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Munetsi scored the team's only goal in the match which was his first in the French Ligue 1 this season in sixth appearance. He scored with his only shot on target. Munetsi made two clearances as well.

Marshall Munetsi
Paris FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marshall Munetsi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marshall Munetsi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
90 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
90 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 22
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
93 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
111 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
111 days ago