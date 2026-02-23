Marshall Munetsi News: Scores on Saturday
Munetsi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
Munetsi scored the team's only goal in the match which was his first in the French Ligue 1 this season in sixth appearance. He scored with his only shot on target. Munetsi made two clearances as well.
