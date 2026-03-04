Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Scores winner against Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Munetsi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nice.

Munetsi scored the game-winner in the 26th minute with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder matched his season-high with two shots during the game. That was his third start in a row in seven overall appearances since transferring from Wolverhampton in January.

