Marshall Munetsi News: Scores winner against Nice
Munetsi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nice.
Munetsi scored the game-winner in the 26th minute with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder matched his season-high with two shots during the game. That was his third start in a row in seven overall appearances since transferring from Wolverhampton in January.
