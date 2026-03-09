Marshall Munetsi headshot

Marshall Munetsi News: Scores yet another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Munetsi was injured and subbed out in the 91st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon. He scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) before exiting the match.

Munetsi earned a fourth straight start Sunday as he has found a new starting role after a management change. That said, the midfielder would also find the back of the net for a third straight game, scoring the opening goal of the match in the 63rd minute. He has been used effectively since taking over a starting role, with his three goals in eight appearances much better than the one he scored in 13 games when in the Premier League earlier in the season.

Marshall Munetsi
Paris FC
