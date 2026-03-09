Marshall Munetsi News: Scores yet another goal

Munetsi was injured and subbed out in the 91st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon. He scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) before exiting the match.

Munetsi earned a fourth straight start Sunday as he has found a new starting role after a management change. That said, the midfielder would also find the back of the net for a third straight game, scoring the opening goal of the match in the 63rd minute. He has been used effectively since taking over a starting role, with his three goals in eight appearances much better than the one he scored in 13 games when in the Premier League earlier in the season.