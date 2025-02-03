Marshall Munetsi News: Signs with Wolves on deadline day

Munetsi has completed a transfer to Wolves from Reims, according to his new club.

Munetsi had made a move at the tail end of deadline day, heading from France to England after signing with Wolves. He has started in all 19 of his appearances this season while notching four goals and two assists, once a player recognized by FIFA. He could compete for starting time in the midfield immediately with Wolves once integrated with the team, especially with a team in search of answers, only two points off the relegation zone.