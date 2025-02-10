Marten de Roon News: Assists in Saturday's win

De Roon assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 5-0 win against Verona.

De Roon assisted his side's fifth and final goal Saturday as he set up Mateo Retegui's strike in the 56th minute. It came on one of four chances he created in the match. He also recorded two accurate crosses, won one tackle and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Ibrahim Sulemana.