Marten De Roon News: Busy in the back against Milan
De Roon generated three tackles (zero won), two clearances and three interceptions and committed three fouls in Sunday's 3-2 win over AC Milan.
De Roon did his part in trying to limit the opponents, which Atalanta successfully accomplished until the stoppage time. He has registered at least one clearance in eight matches on the trot, totaling 13 and logging four key passes, four crosses and eight interceptions during that span. Additionally, this marked his 14th straight outing with one or more tackles, for a total of 33 (18 won). He might move to the back against Bologna due to Isak Hien's suspension and several potential absences.
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