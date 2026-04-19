Marten De Roon News: Collects helper in Roma match
De Roon assisted once to go with five clearances, three tackles (one won) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Roma.
De Roon mostly contributed defensively as usual, but also teed up Nikola Krstovic with a routine pass on the other end and matched his season high in key passes. It's his fourth helper in the season. He has notched at least one tackle in 11 straight games, accumulating 28 (15 won), adding eight chances created, seven crosses and nine interceptions over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fifth tilt in a row with at least one clearance, for a total of nine.
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