Marten De Roon News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

De Roon assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

De Roon would earn the lone assist for Atalanta on Wednesday despite four goals scored by the club, finding Mario Pasalic in the 57th minute via a cross. This gives De Roon his second UCL goal contribution this campaign, both coming as an assist. He still has only missed one start in UCL play this season, likely to remain a starter into the knockouts.

Marten De Roon
Atalanta
