Marten de Roon News: Finds the target against Juventus

De Roon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two tackles (two own), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Juventus.

De Roon bagged a rare goal as he was the quickest to react to a loose ball in the box and smashed it home. It's his fourth in the season. He's on par with his personal seasonal record. He has dished an assist and added seven tackles (six won), five interceptions and seven clearances in the last five matches.