Marten de Roon News: Sets up teammate versus Genoa

De Roon assisted once to go with five clearances, two interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Genoa.

De Roon played as a center-back for the second week in a row and was busy defensively and participated in the second goal by finding Daniel Maldini with a through ball, also thanks to a slick move by Mateo Retegui. It's his fourth this year, and he hadn't recorded one since late February. He was among the few starters who weren't rested in this one. He has notched multiple clearances, amassing 19, and one key pass in the last five games, adding three crosses (two accurate), 12 tackles (10 won) and eight interceptions.