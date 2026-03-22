Marten De Roon headshot

Marten De Roon News: Shields the defense against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

De Roon registered two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three tackles (one won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

De Roon got the job in the midfield in his record-breaking appearance with Atalanta, as he became the most-capped player in club's history, helping contain the opponents and secure an elusive clean sheet. He has recorded at least one tackle in eight games on the trot, totaling 22 (10 won) and logging one assist, six key passes and seven crosses (three accurate) during that stretch.

Marten De Roon
Atalanta
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