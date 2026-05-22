Marten De Roon News: Versatile outing against Fiorentina

De Roon created two scoring chances and had one takle (one won), two shots (zero on target) and three interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

De Roon was more well-rounded than usual, as he generally keys in on the passive phase, matching his season highs in attempts and chances created. He has tallied at least one tackle in 16 straight matches to end the season, amassing 37 (19 won). He was the usual stalwart this year, recording four assists, 89 clearances, 18 key passes and 97 tackles in 46 matches (42 starts).