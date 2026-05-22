Marten De Roon News: Versatile outing against Fiorentina
De Roon created two scoring chances and had one takle (one won), two shots (zero on target) and three interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.
De Roon was more well-rounded than usual, as he generally keys in on the passive phase, matching his season highs in attempts and chances created. He has tallied at least one tackle in 16 straight matches to end the season, amassing 37 (19 won). He was the usual stalwart this year, recording four assists, 89 clearances, 18 key passes and 97 tackles in 46 matches (42 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marten De Roon See More
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction200 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsMarch 9, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 18, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsNovember 5, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marten De Roon See More