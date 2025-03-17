Marten de Roon News: Well-rounded against Inter
De Roon registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (two won), two clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.
De Roon was a decent present on both ends and picked up stats across the board in the loss. He has attacked more than usual in recent games, recording one goal, one assist, four key passes and nine tackles (eight won) in the last four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now