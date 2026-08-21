Martial Godo Injury: Ruled out with muscular issue

Godo is out for Friday's clash against Marseille due to a muscular problem, according to Alsasports.

Godo's absence is a significant blow given the direct attacking threat he provides on the left flank, having contributed 10 goals and an assist across 28 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and Sebastian Nanasi is now expected to shift out wide to try to replicate some of that output in his place. His absence adds to an already stretched left side for Strasbourg heading into the match.