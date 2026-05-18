Martial Godo News: Bags brace in finale

Godo scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Monaco.

Godo ended the season on a high note with a brace versus Monaco, including the late winner in the 84th minute assisted by Diego Moreira. He finished the campaign with 10 goals and one assist across 28 appearances (18 starts), his first full season of topflight football. He figures to be an important part of Strasbourg's attack again next season.