Martial Godo News: Provides assist in draw

Godo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Marseille.

Godo made his mark on the comeback, launching a long throw into the danger zone that Sebastian Nanasi buried in the 73rd minute to spark Strasbourg's rally. Down 2-0 and struggling to carve out clean looks, Racing needed a spark and his set-piece weapon gave them a lifeline back into the match. He stayed combative in the duels and kept Marseille on their heels during the late surge. Godo earned a starting spot under former coach Liam Rosenior and has held onto it under manager Gary O'Neil, catching fire with four goals and one assist across his last five appearances for Racing.