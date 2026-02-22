Martial Godo News: Scores in win
Martial Godo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Lyon.
Godo was part of an efficient Strasbourg attack, putting two of his three shots on frame and coming away with a goal. The matchup against Lens makes it tough for him to add another score to his season tally though, as Lens have only conceded 20 goals so far in league play.
