Martial Godo headshot

Martial Godo News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Martial Godo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Lyon.

Godo was part of an efficient Strasbourg attack, putting two of his three shots on frame and coming away with a goal. The matchup against Lens makes it tough for him to add another score to his season tally though, as Lens have only conceded 20 goals so far in league play.

Martial Godo
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now