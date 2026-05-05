Martijn Kaars News: Provides assist in loss
Kaars assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Mainz.
Kaars came on in the 65th minute alongside Abdoulie Ceesay and created the consolation goal in the 87th minute with a composed through ball split right between Mainz's center-backs, allowing Ceesay to finish cleanly through Daniel Batz's legs. That said, he had already wasted a much better look in the 75th minute, scuffing a close-range chance when he should have at least forced Batz into a save, which brought frustrated whistles from the Millerntor crowd. Kaars now sits on three Bundesliga goals and one assist this season across 27 appearances (12 starts).
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