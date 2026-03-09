Martim Neto headshot

Martim Neto News: Assists consolation in 2-1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Neto assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Neto assisted Andre Silva as a substitute to produce his fifth assist of the season. He has only started one of the last six Elche games. He provided an assist with his only created chance. He also completed two of his three crosses; the third time this season, he has completed two crosses.

Martim Neto
Elche
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martim Neto See More
