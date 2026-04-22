Martim Neto News: Flurry of service
Neto registered five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Atlético Madrid.
With six corner kicks and five crosses, Neto has a good baseline of service to intrigue managers who roster him. However, he'll need to be more accurate to take advantage of a great matchup coming up against Oviedo. The last-place team has given up 48 goals in La Liga action this season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martim Neto See More