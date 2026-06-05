Martin Adeline News: Creative heartbeat

Adeline ends an outstanding promotion-winning season as one of Troyes's most important players, recording 10 goals and 11 assists across 32 Ligue 2 appearances to finish as the squad's top contributor with 21 direct goal involvements.

Adeline has been one of the standout players in the second division this season, combining a prolific goal return with creative output that has drawn interest from clubs such as Koln in the Bundesliga. Adeline heads into Ligue 1 as the player Troyes will be most reliant upon to bridge the gap in quality, and his ability to perform consistently at the top level will be the defining factor in whether the club can consolidate their place in the top flight.