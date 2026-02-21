Martin Baturina Injury: Subs off against Juventus

Baturina had one key pass, two crosses (zero accurate) and one off-target shot in 60 minutes before departing Saturday's 2-0 victory over Juventus because of an ankle injury, DAZN reported.

Baturina turned his ankle in the first half and soldiered through the problem for a few minutes before asking out. The early indications are that it's not too serious, but he'll be assessed throughout the week ahead of Saturday's home game against Lecce. Nico Paz will return from suspension in the next round.