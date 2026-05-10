Martin Baturina News: Comes off the bench in Verona tilt

Baturina had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners and created three scoring chances in 45 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Baturina dropped to the bench after four contests, making way for Jesus Rodriguez, but the reduced minutes didn't affect his production, and he was one of the best attackers for his club anyway, leading it in key passes. He has created multiple scoring chances in three games on the trot, totaling eight and posting three shots (two on target), four corners and three tackles (three won) over that span. Furthermore, this marked his 13th straight appearance with one or more crosses, for a total of 50 (20 accurate).