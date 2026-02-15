Martin Baturina News: Fills the stat sheet against Fiorentina

Baturina created four scoring chances and recorded two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Baturina once again paced his side in multiple offensive categories but wasn't directly involved in a goal for the second match in a row after a scorching-hot stretch. He has created three or more chances in five straight rounds, racking up 22 key passes and adding 23 crosses (10 accurate). Additionally, he has fired at least one shot in the last four matches, amassing seven attempts (one on target) and scoring and assisting twice over that span.