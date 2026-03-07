Martin Baturina News: Finds the target in Cagliari tilt

Baturina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Baturina opened the scoring in the early going by being highly alert and clinical, slotting the ball home after a few ricochets in the box. He hadn't hit the net in four appearances. He has notched at least one corner, amassing 13, and multiple crosses in his last five showings, totaling 25 deliveries (11 accurate) and posting 14 chances created and five tackles (three won) over that span. Additionally, he has fired one or more shots in eight consecutive outings, racking up 10 attempts (three on target). Instead, his seven-game streak with at least one key pass came to an end.