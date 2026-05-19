Martin Baturina headshot

Martin Baturina News: Five shots and five corners in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Baturina had five shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Parma.

Baturina took five shots and took five corners as Como won 1-0 against Parma. So far this season, he has scored six goals and provided three assists, although he hasn't had a return in the last seven games.

Martin Baturina
Como
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