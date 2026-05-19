Martin Baturina News: Five shots and five corners in win
Baturina had five shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Parma.
Baturina took five shots and took five corners as Como won 1-0 against Parma. So far this season, he has scored six goals and provided three assists, although he hasn't had a return in the last seven games.
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