Martin Baturina News: Lively showing against Milan

Baturina created one scoring chance and recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Baturina didn't make the stat sheet for the third contest in a row, but put up good numbers across the board on offense. He has created at least two scoring chances in six rounds in a row, piling up 24 key passes and logging two goals, three assists and 27 crosses (13 on target) over that span. Additionally, he has taken at least one shot in his last five appearances, totaling eight attempts (two on target).