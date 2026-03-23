Martin Baturina News: Part and parcel to goal parade

Baturina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Pisa.

Baturina's early second half strike Sunday was Como's third in their 5-0 thrashing of Pisa. The midfielder entered the fray in the 37th minute due to injury. Across his last five appearances (four starts), Baturina has scored twice and created 12 chances from five shots (two on goal), 20 crosses (eight accurate) and 16 corners.