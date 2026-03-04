Martin Baturina News: Returns to action

Baturina (ankle) played 10 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's Coppa Italia game versus Inter.

Baturina came back on the front end of his timetable and will compete with Jesus Rodriguez, Maxence Caqueret and Assane Diao to get the start versus Cagliari on Saturday. He has created at least one chance in his last seven showings, totaling 25 key passes and posting two goals, three assists and nine shots (two on target) over that span. Additionally, he has launched multiple crosses in his last four appearances, racking up 21 deliveries (10 accurate).