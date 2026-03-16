Martin Baturina headshot

Martin Baturina News: Runs the show in Roma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Baturina created six scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Baturina didn't contribute to a goal but put his fingerprints on a massive win by leading his team in both key passes and deliveries. He has launched multiple crosses in six straight appearances, racking up 31 (13 accurate) and posting 20 key passes and 19 corners during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his eighth outing on the trot with at least one shot, for a total of 11 (three on target).

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