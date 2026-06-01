Martin Boyle News: Misses World Cup again

Boyle has been left out of Australia's World Cup squad for the second consecutive tournament, with coach Tony Popovic making the last-minute decision following Cristian Volpato's switch of allegiance to the Socceroos.

Boyle missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar through injury and now misses out again in heartbreaking fashion, with Cristian Volpato's dramatic late arrival in the squad effectively taking his spot in the roster. The winger's omission is a cruel blow given the circumstances, with manager Popovic's decision directly linked to the addition of the talented forward who switched from Italy and is expected to claim a starting role in the front line for Australia. Boyle will now focus on club football with the hope of earning a third opportunity to represent the Socceroos at a major tournament in the future.