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Martin Dubravka News: Allows one against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Dubravka had eight saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester City.

Dubravka would allow an early goal Wednesday but almost instantly responded in great fashion, saving eight shots and shutting out City despite numerous solid chances. However, this continues the trend of Burnley struggling to defend, as this is the fourth straight game without a clean sheet. He is up to 68 goals allowed in 34 appearances, only recording four clean sheets.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
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