Martin Dubravka News: Allows two goals in loss
Dubravka made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Brighton.
Dubravka made three saves but he did concede twice as Burnley continue to inch towards being relegated. The veteran goalkeeper might not face as much fire in his next match against Nottingham Forest, a team which only averages one goal per game in EPL play.
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