Dubravka was beaten twice before halftime in Saturday's loss to the Hammers, first getting caught off his line as Crysencio Summerville calmly chipped him for the opener. He was beaten again in the 26th minute when Taty Castellanos powered home a header after El Hadji Malick Diouf was given too much time to serve the ball. Burnley showed more bite after the break, but the early damage left him with no real margin for error. He still finished with two saves, extending his run to eight Premier League matches with at least two stops. Dubravka will aim to bounce back and put in a cleaner performance during Wednesday's clash against Crystal Palace.