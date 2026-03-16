Martin Dubravka News: Breaks clean sheet drought

Dubravka had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Dubravka made two saves from two Bournemouth shots on goal and one clearance Saturday as Burnley held Bournemouth scoreless in a languid 0-0 draw. The veteran's clean sheet performance marked his first since December 2025 and fourth of the campaign. Dubravka's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Burnley travel to tussle with Fulham.