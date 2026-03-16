Martin Dubravka News: Breaks clean sheet drought
Dubravka had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Dubravka made two saves from two Bournemouth shots on goal and one clearance Saturday as Burnley held Bournemouth scoreless in a languid 0-0 draw. The veteran's clean sheet performance marked his first since December 2025 and fourth of the campaign. Dubravka's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Burnley travel to tussle with Fulham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 143 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 304 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More