Martin Dubravka headshot

Martin Dubravka News: Concedes four against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Dubravka had three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Manchester City.

Dubravka had a tough outing Saturday, with the goalie giving up three first-half goals on his way to a four goal loss. This marks his fourth straight match without a clean sheet, remaining at five in 10 appearances this season. He will look to get back on track next contest, although that may be tough ask, facing Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Martin Dubravka
Newcastle United
