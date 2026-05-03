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Martin Dubravka News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dubravka made five saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Leeds United.

Dubravka conceded three goals Friday, his 12th match this season conceding at least three. He also made five saves for the 13th time this season, representative of his defense's struggles this season. He faces a difficult matchup Sunday versus Aston Villa, a side which has scored 47 goals through 34 matches this season.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
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