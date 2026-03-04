Martin Dubravka headshot

Martin Dubravka News: Concedes two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dubravka registered three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Everton.

Dubravka conceded twice in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Everton, beaten by James Tarkowski's header in the 32nd minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's delicate finish around the hour mark. He kept the deficit from growing before halftime with a key save on Jarrad Branthwaite's header off another dangerous James Garner delivery. Burnley struggled to protect him during Everton's set-piece pressure, forcing Dubravka to battle through a wave of second balls. The keeper finished with three saves, his highest total since early February, though it still wasn't enough to help the Clarets grab any points. Dubravka will now look to bounce back in next week's matchup against Bournemouth.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
More Stats & News
