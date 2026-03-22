Martin Dubravka News: Makes three saves
Dubravka made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Fulham.
Dubravka recorded three saves with four high claims, however let in three during the loss to Fulham on Saturday. In the last five appearances, the keeper had allowed 10 goals with 11 saves and seven high claims, keeping a clean sheet in that span. He will face off with Brighton & Hove Albion on April 11, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.
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