Martin Dubravka headshot

Martin Dubravka News: Makes three saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Dubravka made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Fulham.

Dubravka recorded three saves with four high claims, however let in three during the loss to Fulham on Saturday. In the last five appearances, the keeper had allowed 10 goals with 11 saves and seven high claims, keeping a clean sheet in that span. He will face off with Brighton & Hove Albion on April 11, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 30
SOC
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 30
Author Image
Jonny Black
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago