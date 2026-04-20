Martin Dubravka headshot

Martin Dubravka News: No saves in heavy defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Dubravka made no saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Dubravka endured a difficult outing, conceding four goals and failing to make a save, marking just the second time this season he has finished a match without a stop. The goalkeeper is going through a challenging stretch, with only one clean sheet and 15 goals conceded across his last six appearances. His struggles could continue in a tough upcoming fixture against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Dubravka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago