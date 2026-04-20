Martin Dubravka News: No saves in heavy defeat

Dubravka made no saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Dubravka endured a difficult outing, conceding four goals and failing to make a save, marking just the second time this season he has finished a match without a stop. The goalkeeper is going through a challenging stretch, with only one clean sheet and 15 goals conceded across his last six appearances. His struggles could continue in a tough upcoming fixture against Manchester City on Wednesday.