Martin Dubravka News: One save in draw

Dubravka made just one save and conceded twice in Wednesday's win against Crystal Palace, extending his streak to eight consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to endure a difficult campaign and has frequently been called into action, recording 23 saves while allowing 10 goals over his last five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup against Chelsea in the next Premier League fixture.