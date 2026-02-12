Martin Dubravka News: One save in draw
Dubravka registered one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.
Dubravka made just one save and conceded twice in Wednesday's win against Crystal Palace, extending his streak to eight consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to endure a difficult campaign and has frequently been called into action, recording 23 saves while allowing 10 goals over his last five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup against Chelsea in the next Premier League fixture.
