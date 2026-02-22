Martin Dubravka headshot

Martin Dubravka News: One save in Stamford Bridge draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Dubravka made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.

Dubravka was able to hold Chelsea to one goal as they drew away to Chelsea. The result came as a shock, and Dubravka wasn't tested overly as he was only required to make one save in the game. The keeper has kept three clean sheets, going nine games without a clean sheet in a row.

Martin Dubravka
Burnley
