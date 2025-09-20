Even though Dubravka has conceded at least one goal in each of Burnley's last three games, the goalkeeper recently put forth his strongest appearance this season. Going into Saturday, none of his previous four appearances included more than five saves, and he easily surpassed the tally against Nottingham Forest. Despite no clean sheet since Aug. 23, Dubravka has established relatively high form going into Burnley's next game, and such is needed as the Clarets will have to prepare for Manchester City at the Etihad on Sept. 27.