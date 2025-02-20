Martin Dubravka News: Signs new contract with Magpies

Dubravka has signed a new contract with Newcastle United, though the terms of the deal weren't disclosed by the club. "I'm really happy to have extended my time here. I had a really positive discussion with the gaffer and sporting director and we all agreed that it would be best if I stayed here," Dubravka said after signing the new deal.

Dubravka has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle this season, keeping seven clean sheets, and he has taken over the starting role between the posts over Nick Pope despite having offers to leave the club in January. The 36-year-old veteran initially joined Newcastle in 2018 and is expected to remain as the Magpies' starting goalkeeper for the rest of the current campaign if he stays healthy. The deal will expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.