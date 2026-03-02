Martin Dubravka News: Two saves in 4-3 defeat

Dubravka made two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Brentford.

Dubravka made two saves but was unable to prevent any of the four goals that were scored against them. The keeper has only managed to keep three clean sheets this season, but this is the second time that he has conceded four or more. Of the nine games that he has conceded three or more goals, this was only the third at home.